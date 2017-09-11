Car market, Crime, Latvia, Transport
50% reduction in car thefts in Latvia so far in 2019
The State Police inform that as of June 17 this year, a
total of 219 auto thefts have been registered.
The most popular cars for auto thieves remain Audi, BMW,
Volkswagen, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
Priednieks says that thieves steal a wide variety of model,
as well as newer and older vehicles.
He explains that the reduction in the theft of automobiles
is mostly thanks to police activity, as various local and foreign criminal
gangs specializing in auto theft have been uncovered the past years. Police
have also carried out raids in border areas.
Preventative measures have also been carried out reminding
the public to pay more attention to the security of their vehicles, Priednieks
said.
''Owners are now looking more into added security to their
vehicles, as the factory security systems can easily be broken into,'' he said.
