50% reduction in car thefts in Latvia so far in 2019

Thanks to the activity of police, there has been an approximately 50 % reduction in car thefts in Latvia so far this year, Criminal Police Criminal Investigation Department Second Division Chief Maris Priednieks told LETA.

The State Police inform that as of June 17 this year, a total of 219 auto thefts have been registered.





The most popular cars for auto thieves remain Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.





Priednieks says that thieves steal a wide variety of model, as well as newer and older vehicles.





He explains that the reduction in the theft of automobiles is mostly thanks to police activity, as various local and foreign criminal gangs specializing in auto theft have been uncovered the past years. Police have also carried out raids in border areas.

Preventative measures have also been carried out reminding the public to pay more attention to the security of their vehicles, Priednieks said.





''Owners are now looking more into added security to their vehicles, as the factory security systems can easily be broken into,'' he said.