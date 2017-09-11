Germany's VTG to include Rail Baltica into its business execution

he possibility to transport cargo among EU and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as the so-called New Silk Road, which will see cargo flowing among the Scandinavian countries, Baltic states, India, China and African countries made Germany's rail logistics giant VTG to invest in Lithuania's Klaipeda, according the Verslo Zinios information writes LETA/BNS.

VTG does not disclose the valued of planned investment in Lithuania yet.





It told the daily it is interested in the services of the intermodal terminal in Sestokai, allowing reloading freight from the broad rail onto the European gauge and taking freight further to Europe via Poland.





The construction of the Rail Baltic railway was not the main reason for investment in Lithuania, the German company said, but the company "will definitely include this railway into its business execution."