Rail Baltic joint venture gets new supervisory board

The shareholders of the Rail Baltic joint venture RB Rail AS at the end of May approved a new lineup of the company's supervisory board in connection with the recall of two Latvian members of the supervisory board, reported LETA/BNS.

The Latvian shareholder has decided to recall both of its representatives, Edvins Berzins and Vineta Rudzite, and instead to appoint an independent board member, Anri Leimanis, and Ligita Austrupe to the supervisory board of RB Rail AS. In such instance the whole supervisory board had to be recalled and a new one to be appointed.





On May 31, the shareholders -- Rail Baltic Estonia OU, SIA Eiropas dzelzcela linijas and Rail Baltica statyba UAB -- have approved the new supervisory board with the following members: Karolis Sankovski, CEO of Rail Baltica Statyba; Riia Sillave, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia OU; Anri Leimanis, vice-chairperson of the supervisory board of Latvijas Mobilais Telefons; Anti Moppel, adviser to the Deputy Secretary General for Transport at Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia; Ligita Austrupe, deputy state secretary of Ministry of Transport of Latvia; and Romas Svedas, chairman of the Implementation Committee of UN Espoo Convention.

The supervisory board of RB Rail AS is comprised of six members, with two members nominated by each shareholder. The members of the supervisory board are elected for a period of three years.





Rail Baltic is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers.





RB Rail AS is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltic project. RB Rail shareholders include the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian railway companies, UAB Rail Baltica Statyba, SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltic Estonia OU.