No suitable offers received in Tallinn tram procurement

The Tallinn public transport company TLT has deemed as terminated an international public procurement for the acquisition of eight trams announced in December 2018, as no offers meeting the terms and conditions of the procurement were received by the deadline, informed LETA/BNS.

The company will shortly launch a new procurement, which is due to be carried out in the second half of this year.





In the terminated procurement, the company wished to acquire eight brand new trams within three years to complement the city's existing tram fleet. The acquisition of new trams would enable the company to start servicing potential additional tram lines in the future.





"Tram manufacturers are very busy at present and have their manufacturing plans in place for a long time to come," Deniss Borodits, CEO of TLT, said. He said that eight trams with a special track gauge, due for delivery in two separate years, apparently are so uncomfortable a task for manufacturers that they chose not to take part in the tender.





The CEO said the company is now looking for ways to change the terms of delivery or the number of the trams commissioned to make the procurement more attractive for manufacturers. He said that definitely TLT will not abandon the requirements for a reasonable life cycle management cost and prompt technical support.

In the tender, one offer was received from the Spanish manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) which did not meet the terms and conditions of the tender.

Direct negotiations were started with the Spanish company to bring the tender to a conclusion, but since the company was unwilling to change its offer TLT had to deem the procurement terminated as required by the Public Procurement Act.





The tram fleet of TLT currently is made up of 20 CAF trams, six trams specially built to a design resembling the design of trams of the 1930s, as well as 44 modernized KT trams.





Altogether over 140 mln boardings are registered per year in the 520 buses, 70 trams and 51 trolleybuses operated by TLT in the capital city.