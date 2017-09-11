Lithuanian Railways looking for Rail Baltica plan developers

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) is gearing up for further construction of the European standard gauge railway Rail Baltica and is looking for plan developers for the modernization of the section from the Lithuanian-Polish border to Kaunas (Jiesia), the development of the Kaunas railway hub and the construction of infrastructure maintenance depots, informed LETA/BNS.

On Monday, LG launched three tenders for preparatory work for these projects, with applications expected by July 5.





The winners will have to determine the optimal modernization route for the already-built Rail Baltica track from the Polish border to Kaunas, which cost almost 400 million euros, provide alternatives and carry out research.





The 370 mln euros section from the Polish border to Kaunas was opened in late 2015 but it does not meet the existing Rail Baltica parameters as trains should be able to reach speeds of up to 249 km per hour on this route, instead of the existing up to 120.

Moreover, a plan for the development of the Kaunas railway hub will have to be prepared, as well a concept for the development of railway maintenance depots with alternatives, as well as necessary territories will have to be determined.





Rail Baltica is expected to link Tallinn, Parnu, Riga, Panevezys, Kaunas, Vilnius and Warsaw by 2026.