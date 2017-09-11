Estonian econmin to propose purchasing 4 new trains

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas is to make a proposal to the Cabinet in the coming weeks to purchase four new trains for Eesti Liinirongid AS, the state-owned Estonian operator of passenger trains that conducts its business under the Elron brand, informed LETA/BNS.

"The environmentally friendly nature of train traffic and faster connection times are enticing increasing numbers of people to travel by train on a daily basis. The purchase of new trains will enable to add fast express departures in the directions of Tartu, Narva and Viljandi, at the same time, the possibilities for using slower regular trains would improve," Aas said.

The plan is to acquire hybrid trains with lower energy and maintenance expenses than those of current diesel trains. "When acquiring new trains, we want Elron to keep in mind that, in addition to a larger number of seating places, there would be room for parents to carry baby buggies, that people with reduced mobility could use the train comfortably and that there would be more storage space for bicycles," the minister said.





In addition to economic savings, the new trains will be more comfortable, environmentally friendly and quiet. In addition, more space would be ensure for bicycles.





According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the cost of the purchase of the new trains will be determine over the course of the procurement and possible financing sources will be discussed by the government.





New trains will be purchased with more comfortable seats and the plan also is to ensure readiness for catering services onboard the trains, ministry spokespeople told.





The number of train passengers in Estonia has increased by over a third in the last five years. With the increase in passenger demand, train traffic between major cities has more than doubled.