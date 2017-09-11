Estonian bus drivers preparing for tough salary negotiations

The bus drivers of the Estonian Transport and Road Workers Trade Union sent collective agreement projects to larger bus companies with which they wish to raise the minimum wage of bus drivers to 1,200 euros starting from 2020, reported LETA/BNS.

Aare Kubarsepp, coordinator of the bus drivers at the trade union, said that all collective agreements containing the salaries of bus companies, including the sectoral agreement, will end at the end of this year.





The sectoral level collective agreement of bus transport has been negotiated for approximately a year and by today, it has reached the table of the public conciliator. "Bus drivers are preparing for tough negotiations with their employers and there is little optimism this time when it comes to reaching an agreement," Ullar Kallas, president of the Transport and Road Workers Trade Union, said. He added that consequently, vigorous preparation for actions will begin.





According to Kubarsepp, employers cannot raise the salaries of bus drivers as companies in tight competition in route procurements have made their offers in such a way that it is not possible to eliminate the underdevelopment of salaries.





"The government currently holds the solution to the situation that has developed -- either additional money for the salaries of bus drivers is found or not," Kubarsepp said.

According to the sectoral agreement, all market participants are currently obligated to pay bus drivers a minimum wage of 945 euros.



