Estonia, Labour Unions, Transport, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.05.2019, 17:35
Estonian bus drivers preparing for tough salary negotiations
Aare Kubarsepp, coordinator of the bus drivers at the trade union, said that all collective agreements containing the salaries of bus companies, including the sectoral agreement, will end at the end of this year.
The sectoral level collective agreement of bus transport has been negotiated for approximately a year and by today, it has reached the table of the public conciliator. "Bus drivers are preparing for tough negotiations with their employers and there is little optimism this time when it comes to reaching an agreement," Ullar Kallas, president of the Transport and Road Workers Trade Union, said. He added that consequently, vigorous preparation for actions will begin.
According to Kubarsepp, employers cannot raise the salaries of bus drivers as companies in tight competition in route procurements have made their offers in such a way that it is not possible to eliminate the underdevelopment of salaries.
"The government currently holds the solution to the situation that has developed -- either additional money for the salaries of bus drivers is found or not," Kubarsepp said.
According to the sectoral agreement, all market participants are currently obligated to pay bus drivers a minimum wage of 945 euros.
- 23.05.2019 A record amount of aquaculture production was sold in Estonia in 2018
- 23.05.2019 EUR 130 mln to be invested into Vilnius Airport over 4 years
- 23.05.2019 Wizz Air будет летать из Вильнюса в Эйлат
- 23.05.2019 Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company posts EUR 1.177 mln in loss in Q1
- 22.05.2019 Germany's rail logistics giant VTG sets up company in Lithuania
- 22.05.2019 В Эстонии впервые произошла кража личности с использованием Smart-ID
- 22.05.2019 В Литве обоснуется германский гигант ж/д логистики VTG
- 22.05.2019 Estonian co granted waste management monopoly in Yakutsk
- 22.05.2019 Lithuania's FL Technics doubles profits to EUR 11 mln in 2018
- 22.05.2019 Estonian govt has agreed about idea of lowering alcohol tax