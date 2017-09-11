Results of electric train procurement might lead to liquidation of PV - Linkaits

The results of joint-stock company Pasazieru Vilciens' (Passenger Trains, PV) procurement on the purchase of new electric trains could lead to the liquidation of the company itself, Minister of Transport Talis Linkaits told members of the press today, referred LETA.

As reported, taking into account the Procurement Monitoring Bureau's decision, Pasazieru Vilciens has revised bids submitted by prospective electric train suppliers, and selected Czech company Skoda Vagonka's (Skoda) offer as the winning bid, the company's representative Egons Alers told LETA.

Skoda is offering to manufacture 32 new electric trains for Pasazieru Vilciens. Together with the equipment necessary for the new trains' maintenance, spare parts for a five-year period of time, and personnel training programs, the total contract amount will be EUR 241,888,753.





"According to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau's instructions, we have thoroughly reassessed the bids, involving technical and legal experts," said Pasazieru Vilciens board chairman Rodzers Janis Grigulis.





LETA also reported, four companies offered to supply 32 new electric trains for Pasazieru Vilciens - Spanish company Patentes Talgo S.L. (Talgo), Polish subsidiary of the Swiss company Stadler, Spain's Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), and Skoda.





Pasazieru Vilciens initially picked Talgo's bid, which offered to provide the new trains for EUR 225.303 mln. However, after Skoda Vagonka and CAF filed protests against the negotiations procedure, the Procurement Monitoring Bureau banned Pasazieru Vilciens to sign contract with Talgo. After a repeat review of the bids, Pasazieru Vilciens decided to sign contract with Skoda, which was asking EUR 241.888 million for the new trains.





Pasazieru Vilciens reported that the tender’s original winner, Spanish company Talgo, had offered to supply the trains for a lower price but that the maintenance costs offered by Skoda for the trains’ 35-year lifecycle were lower, which meant lower overall costs.





After reviewing a complaint filed by Talgo, the Procurement Monitoring Bureau in March 2019 banned Pasazieru Vilciens from concluding a train supply contract with Skoda and ordered Pasazieru Vilciens to reassess all bids.