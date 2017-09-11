Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Rail Baltic's ticket from Tallinn to Riga to cost EUR 38
There will be a total of four departures per day from
Tallinn. "The estimated schedule and ticket price will make the train a
serious alternative for plane passengers as well, especially if the destination
is the city center of Riga and there are no plans to fly further from there,"
Riia Sillave, manager
of Estonian holding company Rail Baltic Estonia OU, said.
In addition, the number of departures is expected to rise to
up to six departures per day over the course of 10 years of operation. After
that, it will be possible to travel from Tallinn and Parnu to Riga as well as
Lithuania and Poland every two hours during the daytime.
In addition to high-speed trains with a speed of up to 249
kilometers per hour, the initial schedule also includes regional trains
expected to travel at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour. A proposal has
also been made to launch at least one car train and night train per day in the
direction of Warsaw and Berlin every day.
Rail Baltic is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm
gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from
Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will
be 870 kilometers.
