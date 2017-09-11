Rail Baltic's ticket from Tallinn to Riga to cost EUR 38

Rail Baltic's high-speed train journey from Tallinn to the city center of Riga will take an hour and 42 minutes and the estimated ticket price is EUR 38, informed LETA/BNS.

There will be a total of four departures per day from Tallinn. "The estimated schedule and ticket price will make the train a serious alternative for plane passengers as well, especially if the destination is the city center of Riga and there are no plans to fly further from there," Riia Sillave, manager of Estonian holding company Rail Baltic Estonia OU, said.





In addition, the number of departures is expected to rise to up to six departures per day over the course of 10 years of operation. After that, it will be possible to travel from Tallinn and Parnu to Riga as well as Lithuania and Poland every two hours during the daytime.





In addition to high-speed trains with a speed of up to 249 kilometers per hour, the initial schedule also includes regional trains expected to travel at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour. A proposal has also been made to launch at least one car train and night train per day in the direction of Warsaw and Berlin every day.





Rail Baltic is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers.