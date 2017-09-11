Cargo, Latvia, Logistics, Port, Transport
Riga port sees cargo turnover drop 3.8% in four months
Bulk cargo, which dominated the port’s cargo structure in the
first four months of 2019, declined 6.1% year-on-year to 6.923 mln tons.
Handling of general cargo increased 4.2% to 2.823 mln tons and reloading of
liquid cargo was down 7.7% to 1.263 mln tons.
Coal accounted for 32.6% (39% in 2018 and 35% in 2017) of
all cargo reloaded in the first four months of this year. Handling of coal
dropped 22.1% y-o-y to 3.594 mln tons in January-April 2019.
Container cargo made up 14.1%, timber 12.6% and oil products
11.4% of all cargo reloaded in the first four months of this year. Reloading of
oil products at the port fell 7.2% y-o-y to 1.255 mln tons in the first four
months of this year and chemical cargo was down 5.3%.
According to the port’s information, cargo turnover in April
2019 dropped 5.3% m-o-m to 2.657 mln tons, which included 1.649 mln tons of
bulk cargo, 712,500 tons of general cargo and 296,200 tons of liquid cargo.
In 2018, the port of Riga reloaded 36.432 mln tons of cargo,
up 8.2 % from 2018, including 5.483 mln tons reloaded in the first two months
of 2018.
Riga is the largest Latvian port by cargo turnover and also
by the number of ship passengers.
