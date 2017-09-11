Estonia: Riivo Tuvike to become CEO of Tallinn Airport

The supervisory board of state-owned Estonian airport company Tallinn Airport elected Riivo Tuvike, who previously worked as head of AS Luminor Liising, as the new head of the airport and he will commence work on June 1, 2019, informed LETA/BNS.

"The supervisory board decided to make a proposal to Riivo Tuvike to take up the position of chairman of the management board of the airport, as his vision for the development of the airport coincides with that of the supervisory board and the owner," Marten Vaikmaa, chairman of the supervisory board of Tallinn Airport, said.





"The supervisory board sees strong financial competence and international sales and cooperation work experience in Riivo, which is a must for the management of the airport, considering the ever-increasing competition in the aviation market, the need to create new flight destinations and to raise the awareness of people about Estonia as a travel destination," Vaikmaa added.





Furthermore, the supervisory board highly appreciated the views of the new chairman of the management board on team management. "The cooperation of both the team and the entire community is important in the airport. Riivo Tuvike is a manager with extensive leadership experience, who values people, team and the development of the organization," Vaikmaa said.

According to Tuvike, he plans to focus on the creation of the best connections, implementation of the terminal expansion and development of the entire site. He is also committed to increasing the number of cargo flights and creating the necessary environment for this.





In addition to the flight connections and development of the infrastructure, Tuvike sees the benefit in continuing the work of retaining the title of best European airport. "For me, it is important that the airport retains its award-winning client experience into the future," Tuvike said.





Previously, Riivo Tuvike worked as head of AS Luminor Liising, where his primary task was to oversee the merger of DNB Liising and Nordea Finance Estonia. Before that, Tuvike held various positions in Nordea Finance, led the European sales unit on the Nordea Finance Group level and was responsible for cooperation with different manufacturers in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. Tuvike has a master's degree in strategic management from the University of Tartu.





Piret Murk-Dubout, previous CEO of Tallinn Airport, left the position on April 12 in order to start work as a member of the management board of listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp.