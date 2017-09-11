Airport, Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.05.2019, 08:10
Estonia: Riivo Tuvike to become CEO of Tallinn Airport
"The supervisory board decided to make a proposal to
Riivo Tuvike to take up the position of chairman of the management board of the
airport, as his vision for the development of the airport coincides with that
of the supervisory board and the owner," Marten Vaikmaa, chairman of the supervisory board of Tallinn
Airport, said.
"The supervisory board sees strong financial competence
and international sales and cooperation work experience in Riivo, which is a
must for the management of the airport, considering the ever-increasing
competition in the aviation market, the need to create new flight destinations
and to raise the awareness of people about Estonia as a travel
destination," Vaikmaa added.
Furthermore, the supervisory board highly appreciated the
views of the new chairman of the management board on team management. "The
cooperation of both the team and the entire community is important in the
airport. Riivo Tuvike is a manager with extensive leadership experience, who
values people, team and the development of the organization," Vaikmaa
said.
According to Tuvike, he plans to focus on the creation of
the best connections, implementation of the terminal expansion and development
of the entire site. He is also committed to increasing the number of cargo
flights and creating the necessary environment for this.
In addition to the flight connections and development of the
infrastructure, Tuvike sees the benefit in continuing the work of retaining the
title of best European airport. "For me, it is important that the airport
retains its award-winning client experience into the future," Tuvike said.
Previously, Riivo Tuvike worked as head of AS Luminor Liising, where his primary task
was to oversee the merger of DNB Liising
and Nordea Finance Estonia. Before
that, Tuvike held various positions in Nordea Finance, led the European sales
unit on the Nordea Finance Group level and was responsible for cooperation with
different manufacturers in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. Tuvike has a
master's degree in strategic management from the University of Tartu.
Piret Murk-Dubout,
previous CEO of Tallinn Airport, left
the position on April 12 in order to start work as a member of the management
board of listed Estonian shipper Tallink
Grupp.
