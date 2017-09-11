Estonia: Elron's net loss deepens by 1/3 on year to EUR 5.2 mln in 2018

The revenue of Eesti Liinirongid AS, the state-owned Estonian operator of passenger trains that conducts its business under the Elron brand, rose 25.1% on year to 45.3 mln euros in 2018, while the company's net loss deepened 37.9% to 5.2 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

Altogether 35.2% of Elron's revenue was made up of ticket revenue, which rose 20.4% on year to 15.9 mln euros. The number of trips made by train increased 4.4% to 7.7 mln, it appears from the company's annual report.





In addition to the greater number of passengers, the increase in ticket revenue was also aided by an approximately 5% increase in ticket prices and the decrease in the use of cheaper season tickets, which is why the average revenue earned for a trip was higher. Increases were also observed in the number of trips made between larger towns as well as the use of the first class, where the length of the average ride and the ticket price were higher.





"When it comes to longer routes, high demand has resulted in a situation where trains are often overcrowded, which significantly hinders further development opportunities and makes increasing the rolling stock fleet unavoidable," the management board said in the annual report.





State subsidy for passenger carriage was 22.1 mln euros, 42.6% more than in 2017. Business expenses rose 34% on year to 44.8 mln euros in 2018.





The greatest expense last year was the railway infrastructure charge in the amount of 19.6 mln euros, which made up 43.8% of the business expenses, followed by labor expenses with 7.6 mln euros, energy and fuel with 7 mln euros and the depreciation and write-down of fixed assets in the amount of 5.6 mln euros.





The annual report said that in 2018 the company employed 319 people, translated into full-time workers, whose average monthly net income was 1,490 euros.





Although the company's EBIT was 522,000 euros compared with 2.2 mln euros in 2017, Elron saw a loss due to 5.8 mln euro financial lease interest charges. As at the balance sheet date, the rolling stock's financial lease payables of the company amounted to approximately 78 mln euros, the residual value of rented assets was 80.6 mln euros.





Eesti Liinirongid AS operates diesel and electric trains on all domestic passenger train routes of Estonia. Last year, Elron services passengers with 18 electric trains on six routes and 20 diesel trains on 11 routes.