Airport, Lithuania, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 21:00
Russian airline cancels 4 flights between Moscow and Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 07.05.2019.Print version
Russia's Aeroflot has cancelled a total of four flights between Moscow and Vilnius in the wake of Sunday's crash-landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, reported LETA/BNS.
Two flights were cancelled on Sunday and Monday each and two flights on Tuesday, scheduled for 5 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., Tadas Vasiliauskas, spokesman for Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the operator of Vilnius Airport, told.
The spokesman said the company did not know if Tuesday's flights were to be operated with Sukhoi Superjet 100s, the same type of aircraft that was involved in Sunday's accident.
Forty-one people were killed when Aeroflot's aircraft with 78 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing and caught fire at the Moscow airport on Sunday.
Other articles:
- 07.05.2019 Bank of Lithuania warns against investing in Paysera securities
- 07.05.2019 Russian foundation takes Lithuania to arbitration court over Snoras nationalization
- 07.05.2019 Norway's Ekornes opens furniture factory in Lithuania's Panevezys
- 07.05.2019 Tallink wants to bring cargo ship back to Old City Harbor due to Eckero's news
- 07.05.2019 Норвежская Ekornes открывает мебельную фабрику в Панявежисе
- 07.05.2019 Фонд защиты российских инвесторов обратился в Парижский арбитраж по поводу Snoras
- 07.05.2019 В шведском суде - ходатайство Литвы об отмене решения арбитраж против «Газпрома»
- 07.05.2019 "Аэрофлот" отозвал 4 рейса по направлению Москва-Вильнюс
- 07.05.2019 Министр транспорта выразил недоверие председателю правления и двум членам правления ГАО Latvijas dzelzceļš