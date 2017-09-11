Tallink wants to bring cargo ship back to Old City Harbor due to Eckero's news

As Finnish shipper Eckero Line on Monday announced its decision to have a new cargo vessel operate between Tallinn's Old City Harbor and Helsinki's Vuosaari Harbor, listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp is deliberating bringing its cargo ship Sea Wind from Muuga back to Old City Harbor, informed LETA/BNS.

"We believe that the operation of the competitor's new vessel from Tallinn's Old City Harbor will give them a competitive advantage, which is why Tallink Grupp is seriously considering redirecting its vessel Sea Wind to Tallinn's Old City Harbor. Tallink is expecting port company Tallinna Sadam to treat the market participants equally," Paavo Nogene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said in a press release.





The Finnish shipper Eckero Line has entered into a preliminary contract for the purchase of a new cargo vessel that will start operating between Tallinn's A terminal and Helsinki's Vuosaari Harbor from June.





The vessel can carry 366 passengers and has a capacity of 2,000 lane meters on the car deck. The ship has a small store, a comfortable seating area, a cafe and cabins.





In October 2017, Tallink's cargo vessel Sea Wind started operating out of the Transiidikeskus AS terminal at Muuga instead of the Old City Harbor in Tallinn. The change resulted in the redirection of over 40,000 heavy trucks per year out of the capital's city center and four kilometers' worth of fewer trucks with trailers moving in the city center on a daily basis.