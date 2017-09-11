Several executives of Latvijas Dzelzcels rail company likely to be replaced

Several members of Latvijas Dzelzcels (LDz, Latvian Railways) national rail company’s management board, including CEO Edvins Berzins, are likely to be replaced soon, according to LETA’s sources.

Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party) has called a news conference at 11:15 a.m. this morning to “inform about the situation with the LDz management,” the minister’s spokeswoman Alona Zandere told LETA without elaborating.





Zandere neither confirmed nor denied that the minister is planning to sack several LDz executives, saying that everything will be told at the news conference.





The LDz management board includes CEO Berzins, as well as board members Aivars Straksas, Eriks Smuksts and Ainis Sturmanis.





According to information obtained by LETA, only Smuksts might be left on the LDz management board.





Berzins could not be reached for comments at the moment.





Berzins has been working on the LDz management board since 2011 and became the rail company’s CEO in 2016. His current term in office ends on February 2021. He is also a vice-chairman of RB Rail supervisory board.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is the leading company of the LDz Group, which includes six subsidiaries.