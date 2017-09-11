Construction, Latvia, Transport
Construction Control Bureau receives Riga City Council's latest report on technical inspection of Deglava Bridge
The report was received on the evening of April 30 and the Construction Control Bureau will be analyzing it for the next several days. The bureau's opinion will then be presented to the State Police, which will take a decision on whether to reopen the bridge to traffic.
Maris Demme, head of the Construction Control Bureau's Control Department, told LETA that the Riga City Council's report was much more voluminous than the previous reports, and it was now being analyzed by the bureau's experts. The bureau could take a decision on further action on Friday, May 3, he added.
The Riga City Council's Transport Department said that its latest report repeatedly emphasized that Deglava Bridge was safe to use by vehicles weighing up to 30 tons, and that reconstruction of the bridge had to resume as soon as possible.
Construction engineering company Inzenierbuve has concluded that, in order to reopen Deglava Bridge, traffic across the bridge has to be reduced to two lanes and vehicles that weigh more than 30 tons must not be allowed to travel over the bridge. In order to enforce these restrictions, the State Police's assistance will be necessary, said Una Ahuna-Ozola, public relations officer at the Riga City Council's Transport Department.
