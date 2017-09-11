Estonia, Markets and Companies, Retail, Transport
Estonia: R-Kiosk to continue providing onboard store service on island ferry routes
Pille Kauber,
member of the management board and head of service area at TS Laevad, said that AS
R-Kiosk Estonia's offer turned out to be the best according to the terms of
the competition. "AS R-Kiosk Estonia
has been our cooperation partner on ferries since fall 2016. Thanks to prior
experience, they have learnt to know our customers and have a clear vision of
how our passengers could be serviced even better," said Kauber.
"The updated onboard stores will feature more products
from local producers, which will help bring out the specific character of the
islands. Producers of Muhumaa, Saaremaa as well as Hiiumaa will be able to
offer their products for sale in the onboard stores," Tiia Ilves, CEO of R-Kiosk Estonia, said.
An opportunity will also be created by way of cooperation
between TS Laevad and AS R-Kiosk Estonia to pay in advance for
certain products via the e-service system of TS Laevad, which will ensure a faster and smoother service in the
onboard stores.
AS R-Kiosk Estonia
is part of the Norwegian family enterprise Reitan
Group, which is the second largest convenience goods' retail chain in
Europe. The group employs altogether over 18,000 people, approximately 350 of
whom work in Estonia.
TS Laevad services
over 2.3 mln customers per year on the routes connecting the mainland and
Estonia's large western islands.
