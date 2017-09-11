Estonia: R-Kiosk to continue providing onboard store service on island ferry routes A competition for an onboard store service provider organized by TS Laevad, the Tallinna Sadam subsidiary operating ferries between the mainland and Estonia's large western islands, was won by R-Kiosk Estonia, which will continue providing an onboard store service on ferries operating on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohukula-Heltermaa routes on the basis of a new cooperation contract from October 1, informed LETA/BNS.

Pille Kauber, member of the management board and head of service area at TS Laevad, said that AS R-Kiosk Estonia's offer turned out to be the best according to the terms of the competition. "AS R-Kiosk Estonia has been our cooperation partner on ferries since fall 2016. Thanks to prior experience, they have learnt to know our customers and have a clear vision of how our passengers could be serviced even better," said Kauber.





"The updated onboard stores will feature more products from local producers, which will help bring out the specific character of the islands. Producers of Muhumaa, Saaremaa as well as Hiiumaa will be able to offer their products for sale in the onboard stores," Tiia Ilves, CEO of R-Kiosk Estonia, said.





An opportunity will also be created by way of cooperation between TS Laevad and AS R-Kiosk Estonia to pay in advance for certain products via the e-service system of TS Laevad, which will ensure a faster and smoother service in the onboard stores.





AS R-Kiosk Estonia is part of the Norwegian family enterprise Reitan Group, which is the second largest convenience goods' retail chain in Europe. The group employs altogether over 18,000 people, approximately 350 of whom work in Estonia.





TS Laevad services over 2.3 mln customers per year on the routes connecting the mainland and Estonia's large western islands.