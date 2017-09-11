Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism, Transport
Tallink's Baltic Princess hit by electrical fault en route from Stockholm to Turku
The fault that knocked out half of the vessel's electrical system hit at around 1 p.m. As a result of the malfunction, a part of the ship's air conditioning systems have switched off and passengers cannot be offered hot food, spokesperson Marika Nojd said.
There are about 600 passengers onboard the ship that has capacity for 2,500.
Nojd said that the ship is expected to berth in Turku at about 9 p.m., a couple of hours behind schedule.
The scheduled Turku-Stockholm departure by the Baltic Princess on Wednesday evening has been canceled and passengers have been offered the opportunity to board the Galaxy for a crossing from Turku to Stockholm Thursday morning.
The spokesperson for Tallink Silja described so extensive an electrical malfunction in a ship as rare.
