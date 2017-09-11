Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Oil, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.04.2019, 10:47
Belarus looking for Latvian, Lithuanian port terminals for oil imports
BC, Vilnius, 24.04.2019.Print version
Belarus has voiced interest in port infrastructure in the Baltic states for alternative oil supplies by sea, according to the Interfax information informed LETA/BNS.
“There is ongoing work with ports in Latvia and Lithuania. The most important element for us to make the decision on purchase of port infrastructure is the ability of the terminal to receive oil from the sea,” the deputy head of BelOil, Sergei Grib, told journalists in Minsk.
He confirmed that the possibility to purchase a port terminal is being considered with a goal to diversify oil imports because of the tax changes in Russia after 2024.
Grib said that Belarus plans to supply 2.5-3.5 mln tons of oil a year through the Baltic ports.
Other articles:
- 24.04.2019 Lithuania may blacklist Russian singer Leps
- 24.04.2019 Кариньш: ситуация с Деглавским мостом - результат политики Рижской думы
- 24.04.2019 Григорий Лепс в Литве может стать persona non grata - МИД
- 23.04.2019 Псковские власти хотят ввести трехдневный безвизовый въезд для иностранных туристов
- 23.04.2019 Estonia: Bolt planning to go public in 3-5 years
- 23.04.2019 Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states
- 23.04.2019 Беларусь до конца года планирует альтернативный импорт нефти морским путём
- 23.04.2019 Lietuvos geležinkeliai повезет щебень в Беларусь
- 23.04.2019 Беларусь остановила экспорт светлых нефтепродуктов