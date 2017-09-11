Belarus looking for Latvian, Lithuanian port terminals for oil imports

Belarus has voiced interest in port infrastructure in the Baltic states for alternative oil supplies by sea, according to the Interfax information informed LETA/BNS.

“There is ongoing work with ports in Latvia and Lithuania. The most important element for us to make the decision on purchase of port infrastructure is the ability of the terminal to receive oil from the sea,” the deputy head of BelOil, Sergei Grib, told journalists in Minsk.





He confirmed that the possibility to purchase a port terminal is being considered with a goal to diversify oil imports because of the tax changes in Russia after 2024.





Grib said that Belarus plans to supply 2.5-3.5 mln tons of oil a year through the Baltic ports.