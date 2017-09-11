Einari Bambus to head Tallinn Airport until appointment of new CEO

Einari Bambus, member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, will serve as interim CEO of the state-owned airport company until the appointment of a new CEO, as former CEO Piret Murk-Dubout started work on Monday as member of the management board of listed shipper Tallink, reported LETA/BNS.

Finding the new manager is a duty of the supervisory board of the airport company, and until the appointment of the new manager the duties of the chairman of the management board will be performed by Einari Bambus, Margot Holts, spokesperson for the airport company, told LETA/BNS.





The supervisory board of Tallinn Airport has yet to announce a competition to fill the position of CEO.





The supervisory board of AS Tallink Grupp in February appointed Murk-Dubout as member of the management board of AS Tallink Grupp effective April 15 and recalled from the management board Andres Hunt following his resignation. The mandate of Andres Hunt ended on Feb. 26.





Beginning from April 15, the management board of Tallink Grupp is made up of five members with Paavo Nogene as chairman of the board and Lembit Kitter, Kadri Land, Harri Hanschmidt and Piret Murk-Dubout as members of the board.