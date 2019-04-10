Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Transport
Thursday, 11.04.2019
Estonian PM's plane turns back to Brussels for technical reasons
BC, Tallinn, 11.04.2019.
The aircraft carrying Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and the delegation accompanying him, who were returning from an extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government leaders of the European Union in Brussels, had to discontinue its journey back to Estonia for technical reasons and turn back to Brussels, informed LETA/BNS.
The prime minister will be back in Estonia after midday and will therefore be unable to take part in the government's Thursday sitting and press conference.
Ratas and the delegation accompanying him traveled to Brussels by way of a charter flight.
