Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas only board member Linuzs steps down

Andris Linuzs, the only board member of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas (EDzL), the company which is Latvia’s shareholder in the Baltic joint venture RB Rail, has decided to step down after the meeting of members, Transport Minister Talis Linkaitis’ (New Conservative Party) aide Alona Zandere told LETA.

In the nearest time Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas plans to expand its board because so far the board consisted of one member. The board’s capacity should be strengthened in order to ensure management of the project on two levels – the tactical and the strategical.





Soon a tender will be announced for the positions of board members. Until then, EDzL project implementation department director Kaspars Vingris will be the acting board member.





Vingris said that EDzL is ahead of a very intense work period that is related with implementation of the Rail Baltica project.





As reported, Rail Baltica is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers. The total cost of Rail Baltica in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is estimated at around EUR 5.8 bn.