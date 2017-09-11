EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.04.2019, 20:00
Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas only board member Linuzs steps down
In the nearest time Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas plans to expand its board because so far the board consisted of one member. The board’s capacity should be strengthened in order to ensure management of the project on two levels – the tactical and the strategical.
Soon a tender will be announced for the positions of board members. Until then, EDzL project implementation department director Kaspars Vingris will be the acting board member.
Vingris said that EDzL is ahead of a very intense work period that is related with implementation of the Rail Baltica project.
As reported, Rail Baltica is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers. The total cost of Rail Baltica in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is estimated at around EUR 5.8 bn.
- 01.04.2019 Estonia to use EUR 215 mln borrowed from EIB to co-finance EU-backed projects
- 01.04.2019 Directors of two Tokyo City restaurants accused of paying unreported wages
- 01.04.2019 Enterprise Estonia to support 5 clusters with EUR 3 mln
- 01.04.2019 New Opportunities for Business Financing: Rietumu Has Concluded an Agreement with ALTUM
- 01.04.2019 Борьба за власть в Olainfarm дошла до критической отметки
- 01.04.2019 Латвийских бухгалтеров обяжут лицензироваться
- 01.04.2019 В 2018 году пенсионные накопления жителей Латвии в среднем потеряли 5,1%
- 01.04.2019 Министерство не будет инициировать роспуск всей Рижской думы
- 01.04.2019 TransferWise привлечет инвестиции в размере до 300 млн. долларов
- 01.04.2019 В 2018 году прибыль страховых компаний в Латвии упала на 22,6%