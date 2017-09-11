Belarus, Cargo, Latvia, Logistics, Railways, Transport
Belarusian cargo owners increasingly choose to ship their cargos through Latvia instead of Lithuania - Latvijas Dzelzcels
At present, Belarusian cargos make up 27% of all cargos,
Berzins said.
“Belarus is currently very active in cargo transportation in
various directions, and I see that the representation we opened in Minsk is
yielding fruit. We are planning to expand it,” Berzins said, adding that the
cargo owners’ main concern is to ensure that their cargos are delivered from
factories to the destination as fast as possible.
“By cooperating with Belarus, we have achieved rather
significant economy, and we see that more and more owners choose to send their
cargo through Latvia instead of Klaipeda in Lithuania,” the LDz CEO said.
He also indicated that a transport corridor’s
competitiveness is achieved in common work. If a link in this chain is too
costly or inefficient, the mosaic breaks up and part of the cargos are diverted
to other corridors. Logistics professionals do not always choose the shortest
way, they prefer to choose the most efficient way, Berzins said.
