Lithuanian haulers will be able to make use of Brexit, body rep says
"It's bad that the Brits are leaving as the common
market we have operated so far will shrink. This is not good as Lithuania is an
open economy and we need as simple economic ties as possible. We have companies
with large turnovers in the UK and they will be hit the hardest," Garuolis
told.
But, he added, trade ties between the EU and UK will remain
and will need to be serviced in any case.
"Every crisis brings new opportunities. The freights
between the UK and EU will likely to grow as those transfers will become
slightly riskier. Lithuanian haulers adapt quickly, and I believe this will
happen in this case as well," Garuolis said.
In his words, even in the case of a hard Brexit, cargo
transportation to and from the UK is unlikely to change considerably.
"The European Parliament and European Commission have
agreed already on a 9-month transition period, so our transportation will
remain the same. Perhaps certain restrictions might apply to cabotage," he
said.
On Tuesday, British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, making the
chance of a no-deal Brexit in late March very likely.
On Wednesday, the British parliament is due to vote on
whether the country should leave the EU without a deal in two weeks.
