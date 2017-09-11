Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.02.2019, 12:11
Tallinn Airport CEO Murk-Dubout to join Tallink management board
The mandate of Andres Hunt ends on Feb. 26, 2019, Tallink told the stock exchange on Friday.
Murk-Dubout will continue serving as CEO of the airport company until April. Margot Holts, spokesperson for Tallinn Airport, told that the supervisory board of the airport company is planning to announce a competition to fill the position of CEO shortly.
From April 15, the management board of Tallink Grupp will be made up of five members with Paavo Nogene as chairman of the board and Lembit Kitter, Kadri Land, Harri Hanschmidt and Piret Murk-Dubout as members of the board.
Prior to joining Tallinn Airport, Murk-Dubout worked in several senior positions with Telia Company group companies. She was senior vice president at Telia Sonera Estonia between 2014 and 2016. Before that, she was based in Stockholm, as vice president, head of group brands and corporate marketing at Telia Sonera AB between 2013 and 2014, were she was responsible for branding and corporate marketing strategy across 18 countries.
The mandate of Murk-Dubout begins on April 15, 2019 and lasts for a period of three years. Murk-Dubout does not hold any shares in AS Tallink Grupp.
- 22.02.2019 Estonia: EUR 431 mln to be invested in railway infrastructure over 6 yrs
- 21.02.2019 Рижский порт начал отгрузки угля с терминалов на острове Криеву
- 21.02.2019 Freight volume of Estonian Railways down 6.7% on year in January
- 21.02.2019 Latvian minister: Implementation of Rail Baltic project to take at least 2 yrs longer
- 21.02.2019 Estonia's Milrem Robotics enters into cooperation contracts with Spanish, Singaporean cos
- 21.02.2019 Lithuanian Railways set to purchase rails from Latvia, Austria for EUR 36.5 mln
- 21.02.2019 British fintech company Revolut to expand in Estonia
- 21.02.2019 Объем грузоперевозок по инфраструктуре Eesti Raudtee в январе сократился на 6,7%
- 21.02.2019 Предприятие SIA Extron Baltic отмечено за стремительный рост в Рижском порту
- 21.02.2019 Газета: Раквереский мясокомбинат расторгает договоры с эстонскими свиноводами