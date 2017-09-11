Tallinn Airport CEO Murk-Dubout to join Tallink management board

The supervisory board of listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp has appointed Piret Murk-Dubout, current chairman of the Estonian state-owned airport company Tallinn Airport (Tallinna Lennujaam), as member of the management board of AS Tallink Grupp effective April 15 and has recalled from the management board Andres Hunt following his resignation, reported LETA/BNS.

The mandate of Andres Hunt ends on Feb. 26, 2019, Tallink told the stock exchange on Friday.





Murk-Dubout will continue serving as CEO of the airport company until April. Margot Holts, spokesperson for Tallinn Airport, told that the supervisory board of the airport company is planning to announce a competition to fill the position of CEO shortly.





From April 15, the management board of Tallink Grupp will be made up of five members with Paavo Nogene as chairman of the board and Lembit Kitter, Kadri Land, Harri Hanschmidt and Piret Murk-Dubout as members of the board.





Prior to joining Tallinn Airport, Murk-Dubout worked in several senior positions with Telia Company group companies. She was senior vice president at Telia Sonera Estonia between 2014 and 2016. Before that, she was based in Stockholm, as vice president, head of group brands and corporate marketing at Telia Sonera AB between 2013 and 2014, were she was responsible for branding and corporate marketing strategy across 18 countries.





The mandate of Murk-Dubout begins on April 15, 2019 and lasts for a period of three years. Murk-Dubout does not hold any shares in AS Tallink Grupp.