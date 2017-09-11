Freight volume of Estonian Railways down 6.7% on year in January

Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of the state-owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in January totaled 1.3 mln tons, which is 6.7% more than in the same month the year before, reported LETA/BNS.

Fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale were carried on the infrastructure the most, the company said.





"Some of January's planned freight volume was delayed and moved forward into February, which is why the results for January were lower than expected. We are nevertheless hopeful that freight volume growth will continue next month," Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee told.





Transit shipments made up 900,000 tons of all carriage transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways, marking a 0.5% higher result than in the same period in 2018.





Container carriage totaled over 7,085 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in January, 85% more than the year before.





Altogether 649,100 people used the trains as local transport, 3% more than the year before, while 13,300 people, 0.6% more than the year before, used the passenger train for international transport.