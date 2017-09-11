Estonia, Railways, Transport
Freight volume of Estonian Railways down 6.7% on year in January
Fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale were carried on the
infrastructure the most, the company said.
"Some of January's planned freight volume was delayed
and moved forward into February, which is why the results for January were
lower than expected. We are nevertheless hopeful that freight volume growth
will continue next month," Estonian
Railways CEO Erik Laidvee told.
Transit shipments made up 900,000 tons of all carriage transported
on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways, marking a 0.5% higher result than
in the same period in 2018.
Container carriage totaled over 7,085 twenty-foot equivalent
units (TEU) in January, 85% more than the year before.
Altogether 649,100 people used the trains as local
transport, 3% more than the year before,
while 13,300 people, 0.6% more than the year before, used the
passenger train for international transport.
