Tallink's cruise vessel Baltic Queen returns to Tallinn-Stockholm route

Baltic Queen, a cruise ship of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp, at the beginning of this week returned from the Gdansk shipyard in Poland and will restore the daily ferry traffic between Tallinn and Stockholm, reported LETA/BNS.

Completed in 2009, Baltic Queen was taken to the Polish shipyard for regular maintenance at the beginning of January. During the dock, a number of passenger areas were upgraded, technical maintenance was carried out, and several innovative solutions were introduced to enhance the ship's energy efficiency and environmental friendliness, the shipper said.





"A longer six-week stay in the dock this time enabled us to carry out several regular and planned works, which all increase the comfort of passengers and make our activity more sustainable and environmentally friendly," Capt. Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, chief of ship service at Tallink, said.





On the technical side, the pressure regulators of the ship's main propulsion engines were replaced and new generation power transmission devices with even more possibilities for use were installed, which will improve the vessel's maneuvering capability and increase efficiency. In addition, rugs were replaced in the ship's passenger areas and restaurants, bars, shops, corridors and cabins in general were updated.





Four of the vessels of Tallink Grupp have gone through regular maintenance at the beginning of 2019. In addition to Baltic Queen, also the group's shuttle vessel Star and cruise ships Silja Symphony and Galaxy. In March, the cruise vessel Victoria I will undergo regular maintenance and the same will happen to cruise ship Isabelle in March or April. In the last five years, Tallink has invested approximately 80 million euros in the program for updating its vessels.