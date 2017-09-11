airBaltic to retire its Boeing 737 fleet by fall 2019

Latvia’s airBaltic national carrier will end the operation of its Boeing 737 fleet in fall 2019, one year ahead of the original plan, the company’s representative Alise Briede told BC.

The airline aims to minimize complexity and benefit from the additional efficiency of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft which will be the only jet type operated by airBaltic.





“Airbus A220-300 is the aircraft of our future and, by phasing out the Boeing 737, we will have the youngest jet fleet in Europe. The introduction of Airbus A220-300 has been very successful and provided the additional efficiency any airline is seeking in the highly competitive aviation market. Thanks to the good overall performance we took a decision to introduce a single type fleet of up to 80 (50 firm order and 30 options) Airbus A220-300 aircraft by 2022,” said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.





So far airBaltic has received 14 of its Airbus A220-300 orders and eight new aircraft will join this year. The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and staff. In late 2018, airBaltic phased out three of its Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Currently the airline still operates six Boeing 737-300 and two Boeing 737-500 jets.





As reported, airBaltic carried 4.136 mln passengers in 2018, an increase of 17% against a year before.





airBaltic operates flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to more than 70 destinations.