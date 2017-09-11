Airport, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 12:24
airBaltic to retire its Boeing 737 fleet by fall 2019
The airline aims to minimize complexity and benefit from the additional efficiency of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft which will be the only jet type operated by airBaltic.
“Airbus A220-300 is the aircraft of our future and, by phasing out the Boeing 737, we will have the youngest jet fleet in Europe. The introduction of Airbus A220-300 has been very successful and provided the additional efficiency any airline is seeking in the highly competitive aviation market. Thanks to the good overall performance we took a decision to introduce a single type fleet of up to 80 (50 firm order and 30 options) Airbus A220-300 aircraft by 2022,” said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.
So far airBaltic has received 14 of its Airbus A220-300 orders and eight new aircraft will join this year. The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and staff. In late 2018, airBaltic phased out three of its Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Currently the airline still operates six Boeing 737-300 and two Boeing 737-500 jets.
As reported, airBaltic carried 4.136 mln passengers in 2018, an increase of 17% against a year before.
airBaltic operates flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to more than 70 destinations.
- 20.02.2019 Tallink's cruise vessel Baltic Queen returns to Tallinn-Stockholm route
- 20.02.2019 Круизное судно Baltic Queen вернулось на линию Таллинн-Стокгольм
- 20.02.2019 Латвийские и белорусские железнодорожники договорились об увеличении грузооборота
- 20.02.2019 Latvian insurers receive about 400 claims for car damages due to poor quality roads in 2019
- 20.02.2019 Discussion on health sector causes government to consider tax changes - PM Karins
- 20.02.2019 Latvia saw cereal yield contract 23.6% in 2018
- 20.02.2019 Money earmarked for Skanste tram line project could be used for other infrastructure projects – Linkaits
- 20.02.2019 Valmiermuizas Alus brewery raises turnover 16% in 2018
- 20.02.2019 Latvian Government support budget plan project for 2019
- 19.02.2019 Vinkele determined to scrap two-basket healthcare system even without tax changes