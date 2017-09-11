LNG bunker vessel Kairos performing its 3rd LNG reload operation in Klaipeda

The world's largest LNG bunker vessel Kairos has arrived in Klaipeda for the third time and is on Tuesday reloading gas from Klaipedos Nafta's floating LNG terminal into its onshore LNG reloading station, reported LETA/BNS.

"The reloading of LNG from the FSRU Independence was started today. The cargo was delivered for Klaipedos Nafta's LNG reloading station," Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG terminal's operator, told.





"From now on, the Kairos will come to Klaipeda for LNG reloading operations at least once in two months," it added.





The ship carried out its first reload operation in Klaipeda in early January, and the second one at the end of the month.





The bunker vessel is also used by German's Nauticor, which serves other LNG terminals on the North and Baltic Seas.