Estonia's Tallink may scrap up to 35 jobs in Finland
The Tallink Grupp subsidiary Tallink Silja Oy has started a process for the optimization of its operations, as a result of which 35 jobs at most could be scrapped in Finland, informed LETA/BNS.
A process is about to start at Tallink Silja Oy for the optimization of the company's operations, which concerns the Finnish company's onshore staff. In its course, 35 jobs at most may disappear at Tallink Silja Oy, Katri Link, spokesperson for the company, told.
"The expectations and needs of our customers have changed in the present market situation, which means that at present approximately 80 percent of our bookings are made on the internet, 60% of our check-ins are performed either online, by mobile phone or at self check-in kiosks at terminals," Link said.
She said that the restructuring only concerns onshore workers in Finland.
