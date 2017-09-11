Lithuania to look for airlines for business flights to Paris, Munich, transmin says

Lithuania will kook for air companies for business flights from Vilnius to Paris and Munich in 18-24 months with the support of the European Union, Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis says LETA/BNS.

In his words, the country will look for carriers the same way it did for the business flights to London, set to be launched in May.





"We should better use EU support and exceptions to resolve that issue of missing business flights, instead of establishing a national carrier for several destinations," Masiulis told lawmakers on Tuesday.





Later Masiulis added that Lithuania needs to agree with the European Commission on potential state support for flights to Paris and Munich. In his words, tenders could be launched in 18-24 months and probably even earlier, if Lithuania managed to convince the EU to soften requirements for air carriers.





Poland's LOT won the Lithuanian tender for flights from Vilnius to London City last year, and these flights will be subject to a state subsidy scheme for the first time in Europe but the maximum state subsidy amount would not exceed 3 million euros.





LOT Polish Airlines CEO Rafal Milczarski said earlier the flights would have huge potential as almost 1 million people flight between Lithuania and the UK a year.