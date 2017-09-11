Estonian PM expresses hope direct flights between Tallinn, Dubai will start soon

Speaking in Dubai on Sunday, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas expressed hope that it will soon be possible to fly from Tallinn to Dubai without changing planes, informed LETA/BNS.

"We are holding negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on the opening of a direct air route and engaging in greater cooperation in the fields of innovation and technology," said Ratas, who met on Sunday with the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The two heads of government agreed that Estonia and the United Arab Emirates will intensify economic cooperation.





"Estonia's relations with countries of the Gulf region are becoming ever closer. Today we will open a representation of Enterprise Estonia in Dubai and will open an embassy in Abu Dhabi already this summer. At the meeting with Sheikh Al Maktoum we agreed that we will engage in greater cooperation in the field of IT, where Estonia can share its solutions and experiences in e-governance," Ratas said according to spokespeople.





The prime minister of Estonia delivered opening remarks at the World Government Summit and opened a representation of Enterprise Estonia in Dubai on Sunday.