airBaltic Selects New York Headquartered Investment Bank Greenhill as Financial Adviser

. The Latvian airline airBaltic has mandated global investment bank Greenhill to evaluate financing options for the future development of the airline, which includes the search for a potential new investor, airBaltic representative informed BC.

Martin Gauss,Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Over the last years, airBaltic was able to improve its performance whilst several airlines left the market. In order to follow the growth strategy outlined in our Destination 2025 business plan, airBaltic requires additional financing for the future development of the company. We are pleased to be working with Greenhill as an experienced financial adviser on potential options.”

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as Kos and Menorca. In addition, next summer airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.