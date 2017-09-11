Airport, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic Selects New York Headquartered Investment Bank Greenhill as Financial Adviser
Martin Gauss,Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Over the last years, airBaltic was able to improve its performance whilst several airlines left the market. In order to follow the growth strategy outlined in our Destination 2025 business plan, airBaltic requires additional financing for the future development of the company. We are pleased to be working with Greenhill as an experienced financial adviser on potential options.”
airBaltic serves over
70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to
its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic
will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well
as Kos and Menorca. In addition, next summer
airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga,
Brussels and Copenhagen.
