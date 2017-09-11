Airport, Estonia, Transport
City of Tartu to support development of flight connections with EUR 200,000
The city government of Tartu allocated 200,000 euros from the city's budget for this year to the state-owned airport company Tallinn Airport for developing Tartu's flight connections, informed LETA/BNS.
The city of Tartu has assumed the development of Tartu's
flight connections as one of its priorities and has planned funds for this
in the city budget, the city government said.
Servicing a new flight schedule meant that Tartu airport
needed to increase the volume and quality of the service
offered. Additional expenses were made on servicing aircraft,
ensuring security, increasing flight rescue capabilities and investing in
equipment for servicing aircraft.
Last year, the city supported the airport company with
170,000 euros.
