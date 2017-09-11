3 carriers keen to fly between Estonian mainland, large islands

Three air carriers filed their offers by the Friday morning deadline in a tender for the contract to operate subsidized air services between Tallinn and the towns of Kuressaare and Kardla, capitals of the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, public broadcaster ERR said with reference to regional newspaper Meie Maa.

According to documents that can be found in the Public Procurement Register, one of the tenderers, NyxAir, is keen to fly only on the Tallinn-Kardla route and the Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet only on the Kuressaare route. The current carrier, Transaviabaltika, is prepared to operate both routes, Meie Maa said.





The procurement to find the operator for the new contract period was first announced last year, but the Road Administration unexpectedly canceled it in the fall on the grounds that it was not possible to positively assess tenderers' performance on the environment-friendliness criterion set forth as one of the criteria for evaluating the offers. Specifically, it was established that certified information about carbon dioxide emissions is not available for all types of aircraft engines.