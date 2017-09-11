Baltic, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.02.2019, 08:09
Fuel prices up in Vilnius, down in Tallinn
04.02.2019
Fuel prices this week have risen in Vilnius, remain unchanged in Riga and dropped in Tallinn, LETA has found out.
The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by
Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Tallinn,
while the lowest - in Vilnius.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.194 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.194 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.289 per liter
this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.319 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.08 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.064 per liter.
