Eesti Gaas has shipped 28,300 tons of LNG in 2 years

During the two years that Eesti Gaas has supplied the Tallink ship Megastar with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company has shipped altogether 28,300 tons of LNG from different suppliers, informed LETA/BNS.

The amount supplied in 2018 was over 16,000 tons and the amount supplied in 2017 was 12,300 tons, Eesti Gaas said.





Kalev Reiljan, board member of Eesti Gaas, said that an increase in the sales of LNG is expected to continue also in 2019.





"Now we are also the sole bunkerers of the Megastar, which means that we will increase the sales volume of LNG further this year," Reiljan said. "Last night, the 1,500th bunkering was performed by Eesti Gaas at Tallinn's Old City Harbor."





Capt Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, chief of ship service at Tallink, said that where previously LNG was supplied to Tallink ships by Eesti Gaas in Estonia and Skangas in Finland, from the start of 2019 the company is using exclusively the supply of Eesti Gaas as they are confident of Eesti Gaas' security of supply and the quality of LNG and prefer to conduct bunkering during the ship's overnight stay in Tallinn.





Besides, Tallink's core owner Infortar is the owner of Eesti Gaas.





The LNG is supplied and Tallink's Megastar serviced by eight tank trucks acquired specially for this purpose by Eesti Gaas, and to date about 65 bunkering operations have been carried out on average per month. Bunkering is conducted directly from truck to ship and the process takes up to four hours.





Eesti Gaas buys LNG from Russia, Finland, Poland and Lithuania.





"Today we are the only company in the whole Baltic region that has developed a standing supply of LNG for its clients. We are planning to increase our LNG capability also in the long term. In 2020, we will bring a new bunker vessel to the Baltic Sea that will start servicing also the Megastar, alongside other clients," Reiljan said.