Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta picks Roland Berger as advisor on new 10-year strategy

Lithuania's state-run oil and LNG terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta said on Tuesday it has selected the global strategy consulting firm Roland Berger as its advisor in drawing up a new 10-year business strategy, reported LETA/BNS.

The new strategy for 2021 to 2030 is expected to be worked out in the first quarter of this year.

The company's current strategy will expire in 2020.





Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius says the company has ambitious future plans for development in the global LNG market and intends to develop other LNG terminals on different continents, as well to take ownership stakes in developed terminals, and provide operation and maintenance services.





"In developing the strategy, information and assessments are required about the experience of the world's best infrastructure companies, the target return to shareholders, and risk management," he said in a press release.





Jusius said Roland Berger, the winning bidder, "stood out from the rest for its good knowledge of global gas and oil business trends and its deep understanding of the regional context".





The value of Roland Berger's bid is not being disclosed. A total of six bidders from Lithuania and other European countries bid for the contract.