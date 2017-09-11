Cargo, Gas, Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 09:02
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta picks Roland Berger as advisor on new 10-year strategy
The new strategy for 2021 to 2030 is expected to be worked
out in the first quarter of this year.
The company's current strategy will expire in 2020.
Klaipedos Nafta
CEO Mindaugas Jusius says the
company has ambitious future plans for development in the global LNG
market and intends to develop other LNG terminals on different continents,
as well to take ownership stakes in developed terminals, and provide operation
and maintenance services.
"In developing the strategy, information and
assessments are required about the experience of the world's best
infrastructure companies, the target return to shareholders, and risk
management," he said in a press release.
Jusius said Roland
Berger, the winning bidder, "stood out from the rest for its good
knowledge of global gas and oil business trends and its deep understanding of
the regional context".
The value of Roland
Berger's bid is not being disclosed. A total of six bidders from Lithuania
and other European countries bid for the contract.
