Thursday, 24.01.2019, 22:30
LNG bunker vessel Kairos on its way to Klaipeda
According to Marinetraffic.com, Vesselfinder.com and some other vessel positions tracking websites, the ship has left the Russian port of Vysotsky and is to come to Klaipeda on Friday.
The Klaipeda port said on Thursday it had not yet received the ship's port call request.
The new 117-meter-long vessel with an LNG capacity of 7,500 cubic meters is used, among other things, for reloading liquefied natural gas from the Klaipeda's floating LNG terminal to the port's onshore LNG reloading station. The first reload operation in the Lithuanian port was carried out on January 7.
Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, has said the Kairos is expected to come to Klaipeda at least once in two months. The rest of the time it will be used by German's Nauticor, which serves other LNG terminals on the North and Baltic Seas.
