Fuel truck and Estonian military truck collide near Riga

A bypass near the Riga hydro power plant (Riga HES) has been closed due to a road accident between a fuel truck and an Estonian military truck. Two people sustained injuries in the road accident, LETA learned.

State Police representative Elina Sprudzane confirmed that the road accident happened near Riga HES. The bypass is blocked in both directions and traffic will not be renewed any time soon.





Defense Ministry’s spokeswoman Sandra Brale confirmed in a conversation with LETA that one of the transport vehicles is an Estonian military truck that was accompanied by the Military Police through the Latvian territory. The Military Police presently is guarding the site.



