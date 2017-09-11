Financial Services, Latvia, Transport
Rigas Satiksme halts procurement procedures for Skanste tram line
Municipal public transport company Rigas Satiksme's procurement committee today decided to halt procurement procedure for construction of the Skanste tram track, as well as the procurement of twelve low-floor trams, the company's representative Viktors Zakis told LETA.
Bids for both tenders will be invited in a few months. Rigas Satiksme will by then revise the
procurement documents and requirements on the bidders in order to expand the
range of potential bidders, explained Zakis.
Before new tenders are announced, all procurement
documentation will be vetted by the Procurement Monitoring Bureau. Rigas Satiksme has also developed close
cooperation with Transparency International-Latvia, added Zakis.
