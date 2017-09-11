Head of Lithuania's Klaipeda port takes leave, removed from part of decision-making

Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis has suspended Arvydas Vaitkus, head of the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, from making decisions regarding the enterprises whose representatives will also stand for election in the upcoming local election, reported LETA/BNS.

Vaitkus, who himself plans to run for Klaipeda mayor, backed by the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, has also taken his annual leave on Friday, Masiulis told after meeting with Vaitkus.





"There can be no doubt over the transparency and ethical standards of the head of a state enterprise. The KSSA head has asked me to suspend him from any decision-making related to the enterprises whose representatives also plan to take part in the election campaign, and I satisfied it immediately," Masiulis said. "I have also raised the issue with the KSSA board of ensuring the principles of transparency and impartiality at the state enterprise."





Vaitkus announced his plans to run for Klaipeda mayor, supported by the LFGU, in late December.





The Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT announced on Wednesday that its probe had disclosed that the LFGU received the maximum allowed donations from natural persons who are interlinked through companies involved in the handling and transportation of Belarusian fertilizers. The probe also states that the head of the enterprises operating in Klaipeda supported a "Klaipeda team, not the party.





The opposition social democrats have already turned to the Special Investigation Service, asking it to investigate whether this scheme does not have signs of open corruption. Meanwhile, the opposition conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats have turned to the Chief Official Ethics Commission.





Vaitkus used to be a member of the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania but left the party in December. He's been head of the port of Klaipeda since 2013.