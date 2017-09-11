Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:49
Switching bus service operators to cost city of Tallinn millions of euros
The contract with MPR Linna Liinid, which serviced 11 bus routes in the city, has run into payment difficulties, which have resulted in the termination.
"Compensation by MRP for early termination of the contract is 700,000 euros," head of the municipal transport board Andres Harjo said.
Harjo added that the volume of routes serviced by MRP is roughly four million kilometers and the price per kilometer with MRP is 40 to 50 cents lower than that of Tallinn public transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), which means that the cost of TLT taking over MRP's routes may reach millions of euros. TLT is to take over said routes starting from February.
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said that the company leasing buses to MRP informed the city in writing on Jan. 15 that it would take over the vehicles rented to MRP.
"We then wrote to MRP Linna Liinid, asking for an explanation to the situation. In its reply, MRP requested for the contract for public passenger transport to be terminated starting from Feb. 1," Klandorf said.
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 В аэропорту Рига построят пятый перрон
- 18.01.2019 Во время поездки на автобусе пристегиваются 56% жителей Латвии
- 18.01.2019 Транзитно-транспортный потенциал и "зеленые технологии" в центре внимания казахстанско-латвийских отношений