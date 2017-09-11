Latvia, Transport
LAU buys 9 new snow removal vehicles
LAU bought the nine trucks via a public procurement tender.
Avar Auto representative Dace Krastina said that the new trucks were very well adapted to Latvia's climate and could operate in temperatures of under minus 37 degrees Celsius, and they were fitted with all the necessary equipment.
In summer, the trucks can be used for transporting different freights, mending potholes and other road maintenance operations, said Krastina.
"Compared to previous-generation MAN vehicles, the new trucks have EURO 6C engines that are even more environment-friendly and ensure better mileage. They have reinforced clutches that are very useful when the trucks have to do heavy work," said Avar Auto Sales Department head Sarmis Paskevics.
Avar Auto was established in 2003, the company's share capital is EUR 28,448. The company posted EUR 1.663 mln in turnover and EUR 283,192 in profit in 2017. Avar Auto belongs to the Estonia-registered Rukkeli Valduse Osauhing.
