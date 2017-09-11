Airport, Estonia, Tourism, Transport
Friday, 18.01.2019
Estonian air carrier Nordica's Tallinn-Warsaw flight suspended due to technical failure
BC, Tallinn, 14.01.2019.
A pilot of Nordic Aviation Group AS, the national airline of Estonia operating under the Nordica brand, due to a technical failure stopped an aircraft starting from Tallinn to Warsaw only a few moments before take-off on Monday morning, reports LETA/BNS.
Margot Holts, head of communications at Tallinn Airport, told the daily Postimees that it is currently not known what kind of technical failure struck the aircraft and why the failure was not noticed before the plane's start.
According to Holts, the aircraft was already at the end of the runway when the pilot pulled the brake on the aircraft due to a technical failure. Rescue vehicles arrived at the scene and passengers were taken to the airport terminal by bus. "But the arrival of rescue vehicles is a common occurrence with these kinds of incidents. The passengers are now waiting for the next flights," she said.
Toomas Uibo, head of communications at Nordica, said that it was detected on the taxiway that the aircraft had a failure.
