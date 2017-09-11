Estonian carrier Nordica to close 8 summer routes from Tallinn

Nordic Aviation Group AS, the national airline of Estonia operating under the Nordica brand that last week announced it will close three regular routes from Tallinn, said that it will stop flying to eight other destinations during next year's summer season, according the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.

While Nordica flew to 21 destinations this summer, the carrier will operate 13 direct routes in summer 2019. Direct flights of the summer season to Berlin, Hamburg, Rijeka and Goteborg will be eliminated.





Hannes Saarpuu, who was appointed CEO of the company in July, justified another one of Nordica's air service cuts by saying that summer routes are in any case temporary "hole fillers", which are serviced with aircraft left over from the main routes. Saarpuu added that summer routes also do not bring in much money and thus, cutting back on them is the logical continuation of things.





From mid-January onward, Nordica will no longer be flying to St. Petersburg, Oslo and Amsterdam. The last two destinations have been among Nordica's regular routes since the beginning. In addition, departures will be cut significantly from January on two main routes to Stockholm and Munich.





Starting from January 14, Nordica will service eight direct routes during the winter period, flying from Tallinn to Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich.