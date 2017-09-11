Financial Services, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 10:27
Liabilities of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company exceed EUR 200 mln
The Riga City Council’s financial expert assumes that also next
year the company might need subsidies of the same amounts. At the same time,
the company’s liabilities have exceeded EUR 200 mln and keep growing.
The Riga City Council has allocated EUR 122.7 mln in
subsidies, while the rest of the sum has been earmarked from the state.
The Riga City Council on Wednesday decided to allocated
additional EUR 24.4 mln to Rigas Satiksme, including ER 22.5 mln from the
municipal budget, and EUR 1.9 mln from the state budget.
Riga City Mayor Nils
Usakovs (Harmony) informed that less than 20% of Riga residents use public
transport, paying full ticket, all others are using discounts. “The company not
only ensures the social function, but also mobility. The company is working
well and may not go bankrupt,” the mayor said, adding that subsidies help to
ensure that pensioners and other social groups may use the public transport
free of charge.
The opposition lawmakers proposed an audit of Rigas Satiksme before any additional
allocations are made because the company is sustaining losses and they keep
growing, but the Riga City Council rejected this proposal.
