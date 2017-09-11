British Airways to stop Tallinn-London direct flights from spring 2019

The air carrier British Airways is to stop direct flights between Tallinn and Heathrow Airport in London from April 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

"The price pressure originating from strong competition and the expectations of consumers has turned out to be overwhelming for British Airways and the carrier has decided to close the route for economic reasons," Eero Pargmae, commercial director of Tallinn Airport, said.





Pargmae said that it is regrettable when an airline has to close a route, but aviation is a very competitive business and the choices of customers are lately predominantly based on the best price.





He added that competition in the flight traffic between Tallinn and London has increased severalfold in the last two years and while in winter 2017, there were two airlines operating and six flights per week taking place, then there are five different airlines on the route and frequencies total 15 to various airports of London today.





"London is still the most popular final destination among Estonian passengers and Tallinn Airport will continue work with four carriers to increase flight frequencies to London," Pargmae said.