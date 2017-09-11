Financial Services, Latvia, Transport
Riga City Council plans to allot additional EUR 22.5 mln subsidy to Rigas Satiksme transport company
Kirsis is a member of the Riga City Council budget committee
members who last week revised the planned amendments to the budget.
According to the documents at the disposal of LETA,
expenditure in the Riga City Council budget this year will increase by EUR
26.65 mln, with the bulk of the sum or EUR 22.5 mln will for to Rigas Satiksme.
According to Kirsis, Rigas Satiksme will use EUR 4.75 mln to
cover fare discounts granted to different social groups, such as pensioners,
students, etc. EUR 17.75 mln will be used to cover loss between the collected
fares and expenses of the transportation company.
Rigas Satiksme Baiba Bartasevica-Feldmane told LETA that
Rigas Satiksme is applying for increase of subsidies every year based on the
current situation.
Kirsis said that such amendments mean that in next year’s
budget the local government will have to allocate more money to Rigas Satiksme
again. "In my opinion, it suggests of the poor financial situation in the
company," he said.
The amendments still have to be revised by committees and
the Riga City Council.
