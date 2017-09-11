Truck lines reported on Lithuanian-Belarusian border

Long truck lines have been reported on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border on the Belarusian side on Sunday and Monday, informs LETA/BNS.

Giedrius Misutis, head of the prevention division at Lithuania's State Border Guard Service, says the lines could have formed due to increased freight flows.





"Flow increases happen, and the start of the week has to do with this as more haulers start moving, and the upcoming festive period might also be felt. It's hard for us to tell why there are more vehicles on the Belarusian side as not our points operate there, but our capacity is normal," he told.





According to Misutis, 900 heavy vehicles are waiting on the border at all border checkpoints on the Belarusian side, with the longest line of 350 vehicles reported at Medininkai border checkpoint. 270 trucks are waiting at Salcininkai checkpoint, followed by 230 at Raigardas and 50 at Lavoriskes.





Truck lines are a normal phenomenon, Misutis said, adding that Lithuanian border checkpoints operate normally.





"Our capacity is absolutely normal, customs officers and border guards let vehicles through without any obstacles," Misutis said.





According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, over 700 trucks have been waiting at the Lithuanian border, and around 500 stand at the Belarusian-Latvian border, the Belarusian news website belsat.eu reports.